Village staff applying for $2.1 million in grants to complete three infrastructure projects

The Village of Nakusp has decided to let staff apply for three provincial or federal grants to help complete three major infrastructure projects.

Second Phase of Breakwater Project

Village council has permitted staff to apply for a $300,000 provincial grant to finish off breakwater repairs at the marina.

While 91 metres of breakwater was already installed during the first phase of the project, another 91 metres of breakwater still has to be installed.

“We need to protect the marina so it doesn’t get washed away or damaged in storms,” said village deputy chief administrative officer Mark Tennant.

The project is anticipated to start and be completed in 2021.

Arena Biomass Project

Staff will apply for a $525,000 provincial grant to install a biomass system at the arena.

The biomass system would replace one or two commercial boilers that are currently heating the arena and it could run off of wood waste.

“We want to reduce our operating costs and cut down our electricity bill because it’s currently pretty expensive to heat the arena,” said Tennant.

“We want to able to save our taxpayers a lot of money here if we can.”

The project is anticipated to start and be completed in 2021.

Stormwater Replacement

Another application for a $1.29-million federal-provincial grant will be used to replace a major stormwater drain.

The stormwater runs from 1st Avenue into Arrow Lakes and it’s sustained extensive damage over the years.

“At one point, a sinkhole had developed along the stormwater because it had failed,” said Tennant.

“A couple years ago, the embankment where the stormwater enters the lake also gave out. We want to stay on top of this project and ensure no further damage occurs.”

Staff have also committed to a contingency fund to help cover up to 30 per cent in cost overruns.

The project is anticipated to be complete in 2022.

