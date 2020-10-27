The village is looking to install another 91 metres of breakwater at the marina. Photo: JD Mah

The village is looking to install another 91 metres of breakwater at the marina. Photo: JD Mah

Village staff applying for $2.1 million in grants to complete three infrastructure projects

Projects include new biomass system at arena, breakwater and stormwater repairs

The Village of Nakusp has decided to let staff apply for three provincial or federal grants to help complete three major infrastructure projects.

Second Phase of Breakwater Project

Village council has permitted staff to apply for a $300,000 provincial grant to finish off breakwater repairs at the marina.

While 91 metres of breakwater was already installed during the first phase of the project, another 91 metres of breakwater still has to be installed.

“We need to protect the marina so it doesn’t get washed away or damaged in storms,” said village deputy chief administrative officer Mark Tennant.

The project is anticipated to start and be completed in 2021.

Arena Biomass Project

Staff will apply for a $525,000 provincial grant to install a biomass system at the arena.

The biomass system would replace one or two commercial boilers that are currently heating the arena and it could run off of wood waste.

“We want to reduce our operating costs and cut down our electricity bill because it’s currently pretty expensive to heat the arena,” said Tennant.

“We want to able to save our taxpayers a lot of money here if we can.”

The project is anticipated to start and be completed in 2021.

Stormwater Replacement

Another application for a $1.29-million federal-provincial grant will be used to replace a major stormwater drain.

The stormwater runs from 1st Avenue into Arrow Lakes and it’s sustained extensive damage over the years.

“At one point, a sinkhole had developed along the stormwater because it had failed,” said Tennant.

“A couple years ago, the embankment where the stormwater enters the lake also gave out. We want to stay on top of this project and ensure no further damage occurs.”

Staff have also committed to a contingency fund to help cover up to 30 per cent in cost overruns.

The project is anticipated to be complete in 2022.

READ MORE: Breakwater repairs at Nakusp marina done on time and on budget

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR
Next story
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

The village is looking to install another 91 metres of breakwater at the marina. Photo: JD Mah
Village staff applying for $2.1 million in grants to complete three infrastructure projects

Projects include new biomass system at arena, breakwater and stormwater repairs

Enrolment is up overall in the district. Photo: Nakusp Elementary School
Enrolment at SD 10 schools skyrocket

Enrolment numbers have increased by 10 percent between Sept. 2019 and Sept. 2020

Katrine Conroy has won for the fifth time in the Kootenay West riding. Photo: Submitted
Katrine Conroy ready to tackle challenges after election

Conroy won the Kootenay West riding for the fifth time

A view of the Burton Flats area. Photo: Submitted
Work progresses on man-made wetland near Burton

The project is already seeing modest results

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Langley Advance Times files)
Child’s body cold, no pulse: Off-duty cop testifies in Langley mother’s murder trial

The seven-year-old girl’s mother faces a first-degree murder charge

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

A man was arrested in Nanaimo for spray-painting an RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
RCMP vehicle spray-painted while Nanaimo officer responds to vandalism incident

Arrest made outside donut shop

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Most Read