The pipe was hauled in from the United States to complete the project. Photo: JD Mah

Breakwater repairs at Nakusp marina done on time and on budget

Crews completed 300 feet of repairs to the breakwater last week

Crews have completed major repairs to the breakwater system at the Nakusp marina.

The construction work took place from July 14 to 17 and huge pipes were hauled in from the Unites States to complete the repairs.

“The project was completed bang-on schedule,” said mayor Tom Zeleznik.

“While the trucks carrying the material had some breakdowns and were delayed, they were still able to complete the project at 4 p.m. last Friday.”

Approximately 300 feet of new breakwater was installed on the south side of the marina and it is anticipated the repairs will last for years.

“We know this section of breakwater will last longer than my lifetime, which is definitely a good thing,” said Zeleznik.

The project was completed on budget and $200,000 was provided by the village, $100,000 was provided from B.C. Hydro and $30,000 was provided from a Columbia River Treaty program.

To help reduce waste, members of the Nakusp Launch Club (NLC) society hope to refurbish and reuse some of the old breakwater material.

Zeleznik said these were the first breakwater repairs made in quite some time.

“This is the first time the village has put money into the breakwater since 1982,” said Zeleznik.

“While the NLC had been maintaining it, they were at a point where they couldn’t do it anymore and the village owns it now.”

The village is also looking to secure more funding to repair another 300 feet of breakwater at a later date.

Despite being temporarily closed during the breakwater repairs, the Nakusp boat launch and parking lot has since reopened to the public.

