SAR crews find woman’s body around Kaslo River

The woman was on a motorcycle when it plunged into the river on June 21

SAR crews have found the body of a woman around the Kaslo River. File photo

Search and rescue (SAR) crews from across the region have found the body of a woman who was swept away in the Kaslo River on June 21.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. when a motorcycle that the woman was on veered off Highway 31A about 20 kilometres west of Kaslo, down an embankment and into the river.

While the male driver of the vehicle was able get back onto shore and flag down help on the highway, the woman wasn’t able to escape.

The driver was in his 70s and the passenger was in her 60s. Both were from the West Kootenay.

Kaslo SAR crews started a search for the woman late on June 21. Ground crews and swift water SAR teams from across the Kootenays and B.C. Interior later joined in on the search early on June 22.

B.C. swift water specialist Chris Armstrong eventually helped to oversee the search and helped to find the woman’s body mid-afternoon on June 22.

“This search and rescue was a great example of team work between multiple SAR teams,” said Kaslo SAR Manage Robyn Skobalski in a statement.

“Kaslo Search and Rescue would like to extend their appreciation to all the teams involved as well as to the many volunteers who came out to assist with food and water and all the intricacies involved in running a multiple team command center.”

RCMP do not believe alcohol was contributing factor in the crash.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

The woman is not Teresa Priebe, a Castlegar resident who was declared missing by RCMP last Friday.

