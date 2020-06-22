Woman presumed drowned in Kaslo River after motorcycle accident

The incident occurred along Highway 31A on June 21

A woman is believed to have drowned following a single-vehicle accident into the Kaslo River on Sunday.

In a statement, RCMP said the incident occurred at 4:35 p.m. on Highway 31A between 15 and 20 kilometers west of Kaslo when a motorcycle with two occupants veered off the road, went down an embankment and into the Kaslo River.

The driver was a man in his 70s while the passenger was a woman in her 60s. Both were from the West Kootenay.

While the man was able to escape and make it back onto the highway to flag down help, the woman is believed to have been swept down the river.

RCMP said garnets worn by the woman, including a motorcycle helmet, have been recovered.

Personnel from West Kootenay search and rescue teams, BC Ambulance Service and Kaslo RCMP launched a search for the missing woman late on Sunday.

South Columbia Search and Rescue staff member Mike Hudson said more crews were called to help with the search effort early Monday morning.

High water levels from spring runoff have complicated the search effort, according to RCMP.

RCMP do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing by RCMP.

The incident is not connected to another incident involving Castlegar resident Teresa Priebe, who was declared missing by RCMP on Friday.

