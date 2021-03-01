Revelstoke trail network to expand with the help of CBT funding

Four Revelstoke projects received a total of almost $80,000

Two Nakusp projects are receiving funding from the Columbia Basin Trust’s Trail Enhancements Grants.

The Nakusp and Area Community Trails Society is receiving $24,500 and the Arrow Lakes Cross Country Ski Club is receiving $25,000.

“Basin residents have told us that outdoor recreation opportunities are essential for their physical and mental well-being,” said Michelle d’Entremont, manager of delivery of benefits with the Columbia Basin Trust, in a news release. “With more people staying and exploring their local surroundings, these projects will provide greater access to rehabilitated and new trails so we can continue to enjoy and benefit from them.”

The society is constructing a permanent bridge above the high-water mark to replace the eroded Dinner Creek Bridge on the Peter Roulston Trail.

Trail conditions, access and safety will be improved at the cross country ski club.

These are four of 25 projects to be funded by the grant, totalling nearly $500,000.

