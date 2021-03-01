Nakusp Rotary Club close to starting phase one of new natural playground

A rendering of phase one of the new natural playground being proposed and funded by the Nakusp Rotary Club. (Bienenstock Design and Consulting)

The first part of a new natural playground is coming to Rotary park.

Lead by the Nakusp Rotary Club, the project has incorporated feedback from the community.

The Nakusp Natural Adventure Park will consist of 4-6 unique areas, developed in phases, with the aim of encouraging children ages 2-12 to socialize, learn and play.

Play structures will be formed from natural materials such as trees and rocks, design by Bienenstock Design and Consulting.

It will be replacing the current playground, which, according to the Rotary Club is underused and no longer safe.

“This provides us with the opportunity to build something that reflects the community and leverages our current capacity and talents to create a park that will greatly enhance children’s play and the natural beauty of the area,” reads an information pamphlet created for the project.

At the moment the club has $60,000 in funding for phase 1 of the project. It is a combination of grant money from the Columbia Basin Trust, a contribution from the Regional District of Central Kootenay, individual donations, a grant from the Nakusp and Area Community Foundation and contributions through a corporate sponsorship program.

The club is waiting to hear back on another application that would allow them to proceed with phase 2 as well, said Andi Gabb of the Rotary club.

Once complete the village will be in charge of ongoing maintenance of the site.

