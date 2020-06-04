RCMP said the suspects stole the batteries from the Nakusp Pole Yard at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 30. File photo

RCMP search for suspects who stole batteries from Nakusp Pole Yard

RCMP said the incident occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 30

Nakusp RCMP are investigating a theft of industrial batteries from the village pole yard at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 30.

The pole yard is located in the 100 block of Highway 6 in East Nakusp.

RCMP said they believe the suspects used a dolly or similar device to remove the batteries and to transport them to the highway nearby.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who were wearing headlamps while walking along the highway near the yard around the time of the incident.

Nakusp RCMP also recently seized a large quantity of drugs during a search warrant in the village on May 28.

If you have any information on the battery thefts, you’re asked to contact Nakusp RCMP at at 250-265-3677.

Crime

