Nakusp RCMP seek public’s help to locate two missing dogs

The dogs went missing while out in a private yard on May 5

Sophia is one of the dogs that went missing on May 5. Photo courtesy of Nakusp RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate two dogs that went missing in Nakusp on Tuesday, May 5.

RCMP said the owner last saw the dogs after she let them out in her private yard along Caribou Creek Road at 7 a.m..

READ MORE: Nakusp RCMP look to identify vandals who damaged family’s Jeep

The first dog named Sophia is nine years old and is a Chihuahua, Shih Tzu and Pomeranian cross. She is cream coloured and is believed to be in poor health.

The second dog named Max is also nine years old and is a pure bred Pomeranian. He is brown in colour.

Both dogs are said to be tattooed.

RCMP said the woman is worried that the dogs might’ve been stolen.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Nakusp RCMP at 250-265-3677.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Dogs