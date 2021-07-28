Public information session scheduled for Boswell residents affected by wildfire

The meeting will be on Friday, July 30 at Boswell Community Hall

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) and the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) are hosting a public information session for Boswell and surrounding area residents affected by the Akokli Creek wildfire.

The public information session will be held at the Boswell Community Hall, located at 12374 Boswell Road, on Friday, July 30 at 11 a.m.

A regional wildfire update will be provided with information on the Akokli Creek wildfire with representatives from the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre and BCWS. There will also be an opportunity for residents to ask questions.

Discovered on July 9, the Akokli Creek wildfire was started by lightning and has since grown to 1,912 hectares as of July 26.

The communities of Boswell, Destiny Bay, and Sanca on the east shore of the south arm of Kootenay Lake have been under Evacuation Alert since July 17.

At this time, residents within these areas are not required to evacuate. However, the RDCK advises everyone to remain vigilant, and be prepared to leave the area at a moment’s notice.

For the latest information on the current wildfire situation, go to BCWS or www.rdck.ca/eocinfo.

READ MORE: Smoke from B.C. wildfires creating issues for those with respiratory illnesses

READ MORE: Two Kootenay Lake wildfires total 4,500 hectares

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: Kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

@kelseyannayates

kelsey.yates@crestonvalleyadvance.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Central Kootenay Regional DistrictCreston ValleyKootenays