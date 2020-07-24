New water regulations come into effect in Nakusp

Residents can now only water gardens with irrigation system for two hours on alternate days of month

New water regulations have come into effect for the Village of Nakusp.

With a water irrigation system, residents can only water their lawn or flower gardens from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. or from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a maximum of two hours.

Residents with even number addresses can water on even-numbered days while residents with odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days. No residents are permitted to water on the 31st of any month.

Residents can still hand water their vegetables and flower gardens during any time of the day.

Washing vehicles, driveways, or building with a running hose that doesn’t have an automatic shut-off device is still prohibited in the village.

Village of Nakusp chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens said the village has used up to 75 per cent of the City of Nelson’s water consumption in recent years.

Council adopted the water regulations bylaw during a meeting on July 24.

