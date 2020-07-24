Five health practitioners will be working out of the new location. Photo: Carley Cooke

New state-of-the-art health facility set to open in Nakusp

Massage therapist, physiotherapist, chiropractor and naturopaths will be working out of space

Carley Cooke is set launch a new state-of-the-art health facility at the start of August in Nakusp.

The new Arrow Lakes Integrated Health facility will be located at 412 Broadway Street and will allow five health practitioners to set up their practices in one convenient place.

Cooke will be working as a registered massage therapist from Monday to Friday, Dr. Cory Hewko will be working as a chiropractor on Mondays, Dr. Kim Niddery and Dr. Lauren Goss will alternate weekly to work as a naturopath on Wednesdays and Dr. Stephanie Allen will be working as a physiotherapist starting in September.

The medical professionals live across the Arrow Lakes region in Revelstoke, Burton and Nakusp.

“I’m super excited that we’ll be able to have all these services here,” said Cooke.

“It’s really hard for people to have to drive out of town for a treatment and then drive all the way back. Sometimes, people can’t even travel for appointments because it’s such a daunting experience.”

To help get the facility up and running, Cooke and a team have been busy renovating it over the last three weeks.

Some big renovations included installing walls to create two treatment centres, creating a waiting area and installing laundry machines at the back of the facility.

Ricky Lamb also helped to complete the drywall installation, Kish Pedersen helped to paint the outside of the facility and staff from Shoulda Coulda Wooda helped to complete the wood trimming and finishes.

All of the practitioners will be easy to contact at the facility, according to Cooke.

“Customers will be able to contact all of our practitioners by calling 250-265-2305 starting next month,” said Cooke.

“After calling, you’ll be able to press a number for one of the practitioners and it will direct people to their service.”

While Cooke’s current Arrow Lakes Registered Massage Therapy business at 205 Broadway Street W will be closing shortly, she will continue to provide all of her new services at the new facility when it opens.

