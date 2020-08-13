Nakusp to spend extra $50,000 to avoid delays for new wastewater detention tank

The village said more portions of the project will have to be contracted out than initially thought

The Village of Nakusp has decided to increase the operating budget for a new detention tank at the wastewater treatment plant from $100,000 to $150,000.

The tank will help to improve the water quality and meet environmental regulations set out by the B.C. government.

Deputy chief administrative officer Mark Tennant said the original plan was for village staff to handle much of the construction, including concrete slabs and plumbing.

“We have a lot of work on the go right now and in order to not delay the project, we need to increase the budget to contract out portions of it if need be,” he said.

Of the total project costs, almost $43,000 will go towards tank materials and plumbing, Over $33,000 will go towards trenching and backfilling equipment and almost $18,000 will go towards electrical services.

According to the report, $100,000 for the project is coming from the 2020 capital budget and the additional funds are coming from the city’s sewer reserve.

The village hopes to reduce the project costs by getting staff to complete as much of the civil work as possible.

The project will be completed over a ten day period this month.

