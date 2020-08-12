Council will be reviewing each cannabis shop application on a case-by-case basis moving forward. Photo: Jeff Chiu

Nakusp council to allow more than one cannabis shop in the community

312 Broadway Street was originally the only placed allowed to have a cannabis shop

Village of Nakusp council has decided to allow more than one cannabis shop to operate in the community. The decision was made at the Aug. 10 regular council meeting.

Moving forward, people will have to apply for a zoning bylaw amendment to operate a store in a specific location and council will be reviewing each application on a case-by-case basis.

A public hearing will also take place for each proposed cannabis shop as part of the application process.

Council also decided against reducing the required setback setback from 500 to 300 metres for cannabis stores near schools, daycares and playgrounds.

The decision means Trisha Albertine won’t be able to operate a cannabis dispensary at her What’s Brewing on Broadway coffee shop at 420 Broadway Street because it’s too close to a local daycare.

Previously, 312 Broadway Street was the only business location allowed to have a cannabis shop in Nakusp. Mount Odin Cannabis will soon be opening up at that location and will be the first cannabis shop to operate in the village.

A report by village chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens shows that across the West Kootenay Castlegar has five cannabis stores, Trail has four cannabis stores and Nelson has three cannabis stores.

READ MORE: Village of Nakusp council gives green light for phase two of downtown revitalization project

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nakusp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Safety won’t be compromised for vaccine, Canada’s top doctors say
Next story
Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Just Posted

Nakusp council to allow more than one cannabis shop in the community

312 Broadway Street was originally the only placed allowed to have a cannabis shop

Village of Nakusp council gives green light for phase two of downtown revitalization project

Concrete sidewalks, curbs, streetlights and bus stop will now be added to downtown block

Three fires burning in Arrow and Kootenay Lakes regions under control

A fire burning in the Burton Creek area was also recently put out by crews

Nelson’s American sister city faces COVID-19 culture war

In Sandpoint, Idaho, wearing a mask is about Black Lives Matter, gun rights, and COVID-19

Nakusp Wine and Beer Festival cancelled this year due to COVID-19 crisis

The Rotary Club said next year’s event is still scheduled to take place in April

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Teen killer Kelly Ellard gets day parole extension, allowing up to 5 days at home

Ellard is serving a life sentence for the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk

Andrew Scheer likely marking last day in House of Commons as Opposition leader

Today’s Commons sitting is one of two scheduled for August

Deaths feared after train derails amid storms in Scotland

Stonehaven is on the line for passenger trains linking Aberdeen with the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

DFO says 5 aggrieved B.C First Nations were consulted on fisheries plan

Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations calls response ‘a sham,’ adding DFO never incorporates their views

Lower Mainland woman gives birth on in-laws’ driveway

Frédérique Gagnon new son is appropriately named after Norse trickster god

Most Read