Nakusp council to allow more than one cannabis shop in the community

Council will be reviewing each cannabis shop application on a case-by-case basis moving forward. Photo: Jeff Chiu

Village of Nakusp council has decided to allow more than one cannabis shop to operate in the community. The decision was made at the Aug. 10 regular council meeting.

Moving forward, people will have to apply for a zoning bylaw amendment to operate a store in a specific location and council will be reviewing each application on a case-by-case basis.

A public hearing will also take place for each proposed cannabis shop as part of the application process.

Council also decided against reducing the required setback setback from 500 to 300 metres for cannabis stores near schools, daycares and playgrounds.

The decision means Trisha Albertine won’t be able to operate a cannabis dispensary at her What’s Brewing on Broadway coffee shop at 420 Broadway Street because it’s too close to a local daycare.

Previously, 312 Broadway Street was the only business location allowed to have a cannabis shop in Nakusp. Mount Odin Cannabis will soon be opening up at that location and will be the first cannabis shop to operate in the village.

A report by village chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens shows that across the West Kootenay Castlegar has five cannabis stores, Trail has four cannabis stores and Nelson has three cannabis stores.

