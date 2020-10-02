The Nakusp Rotary Club will be holding the auction. File photo

Nakusp Rotary Club to hold virtual auction

People will be able to bid on hotel vouchers, gift certificates and piles of firewood

The Nakusp Rotary Club will be holding a virtual auction online between Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. and Oct. 11 at 12 p.m.

The club decided to hold the virtual auction after they had to cancel their annual Wine and Beer Festival — which contained a silent auction — last May because of the COVID-19 crisis.

There will be at least 50 items for sale that include hotel vouchers, gift certificates for hairdressing and makeup services, two big bales of cedar chippings and $1,600 worth of firewood.

People have to register for the auction online and they’ll receive an email if they’ve been outbid on an item and want to bid again. People will be notified if they’ve won an item minutes after the auction closes on Oct. 11.

Money raised from the event will help the society continue to support a variety of its local and international projects.

The club hopes to raise $4,000 from the silent auction.

READ MORE: Nakusp Rotary Club raises $530 for local food bank through mask initiative

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians who test negative for COVID-19 waiting up to 4 days for results
Next story
Sales down considerably at some Castlegar restaurants

Just Posted

Nakusp Rotary Club to hold virtual auction

People will be able to bid on hotel vouchers, gift certificates and piles of firewood

Sales down considerably at some Castlegar restaurants

Restaurants have reported sale losses between 17 to 50 per cent during COVID-19 crisis

Nakusp Elementary School childcare centre project gets green light

The project was approved by SD 10 board of education members during recent meeting

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Selkirk College international students get helping hands from Korean moms

We Care K-Moms have been shopping and delivering food to new arrivals

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

Senior aide Hope Hicks earlier came down with the virus

British Columbians who test negative for COVID-19 waiting up to 4 days for results

Dr. Bonnie Henry said public health officials are working to streamline the lab process

1 dead after water suddenly gushes from dam at Capilano River in North Vancouver

Police are continuing to investigate as they work to confirm there are no other victims

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

Five cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel in Kelowna

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

BC Greens focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Renae Podgorney says because of a lack of rentals, she’s now applying to rent a one-bedroom unit

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in B.C. farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

Most Read