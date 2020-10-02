Nakusp Rotary Club to hold virtual auction

People will be able to bid on hotel vouchers, gift certificates and piles of firewood

The Nakusp Rotary Club will be holding a virtual auction online between Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. and Oct. 11 at 12 p.m.

The club decided to hold the virtual auction after they had to cancel their annual Wine and Beer Festival — which contained a silent auction — last May because of the COVID-19 crisis.

There will be at least 50 items for sale that include hotel vouchers, gift certificates for hairdressing and makeup services, two big bales of cedar chippings and $1,600 worth of firewood.

People have to register for the auction online and they’ll receive an email if they’ve been outbid on an item and want to bid again. People will be notified if they’ve won an item minutes after the auction closes on Oct. 11.

Money raised from the event will help the society continue to support a variety of its local and international projects.

The club hopes to raise $4,000 from the silent auction.

