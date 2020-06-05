Nakusp Rotary Club raises $530 for local food bank through mask initiative

Rotary members made and gave away over 200 masks by donation in late May

The Nakusp Rotary Club has come through for the community.

Rotary members Mayumi van der Pol and Mary McClaren spent a considerable amount of time early in May making over 200 non-medical masks for residents.

On May 24 and 30, Rotary members gave the masks away by donation oustide of Save On Foods in Nakusp and raised $530 for the local food bank.

Masks were also given away for free for residents who haven’t been able to find one.

The patterns of the mask were based on designs made from the Nelson Daybreak Rotary Club.

Rotary hopes to hold its annual Nakusp Wine and Beer Festival, which is it’s biggest fundraiser, in September.

