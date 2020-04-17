File photo

Morning start: How much do you know about the history of Fruitvale?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, April 17

In case you missed it:

An Interior Health staff member working at a seniors care facility in Cranbrook has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Click here for the story.

A zero per cent household tax increase in 2020 and updates around repairs to the western breakwater system were some of the highlights from a Village of Nakusp council meeting earlier this week.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know Fruitvale was originally named Beaver Siding in 1893? Historically, the town served as a railway stop for the Nelson and Fort Sheppard Railway.

Fruitvale Limited later purchased a swath of land on both sides of the railway stop in 1906, which is how the town got its name. Currently, there are 2000 people that live in the quaint village.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada on Friday:

In Rossland:

There will be increasing cloudiness in the region this afternoon with a high of 16 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers in the region with a high of 12 C.

In Castlegar:

There will be increasing cloudiness in the region this afternoon with a high of 16 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal wage subsidy payments to flow first week of May, officials tell MPs
Next story
Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Just Posted

Morning start: How much do you know about the history of Fruitvale?

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, April 17

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

Zero per cent tax increase, western breakwater repairs some highlights from Nakusp council meeting

Here’s an overview of what happened at the Nakusp council meeting on April 14

From classroom to the living room: Nelson homeschooler has advice for parents

Teresa Wiedrick has already learned what many parents are trying to work out during the pandemic

YRB hosts tribute along streets of Nakusp to show support for essential workers during COVID-19 crisis

Truckers, RCMP and even a snowplow drove through town as part of tribute

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news items from around the world

Federal wage subsidy payments to flow first week of May, officials tell MPs

Online applications will open April 27 and officials expect to have processed 90 per cent of claims by May 4

COVID-19 pushes Canadian food industry to tipping point: Federation of Agriculture

CFA today urged government to establish emergency fund to help farmers overcome mounting costs

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

Most Read