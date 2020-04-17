Village of Nakusp offices. File photo

Zero per cent tax increase, western breakwater repairs some highlights from Nakusp council meeting

Here’s an overview of what happened at the Nakusp council meeting on April 14

It was a busy Village of Nakusp council meeting on April 14. Here’s an overview of what happened.

No Tax Increase

Village of Nakusp councillors have decided not to proceed with a two per cent residential tax increase in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. Instead, there will be no tax increase for Nakusp households this year.

Village chief administration officer Cheryl Martens said the decision was made after consultation with other communities.

“We’ve been touching base with all of the other governments around us to see what everyone else has been doing with their tax increases,” said Martens.

“We found that pretty much everybody is doing a zero per cent tax increase for households this year.”

Western Breakwater Repair

Councillors decided to proceed with repairs on the western breakwater system. This infrastructure helps provide protection to the marina and boat launch in Nakusp.

Martens said repairs are already underway.

“We’ll be taking the existing flotation system and rebuilding it. I’m hoping to have it done by fall,” Martens explained.

“We already have an engineering contractor in place whose is working on it.”

Martens said repairs will be made along 300 feet of the breakwater stretch, and it will cost $300,000 to repair a substantial portion of the system.

Climbing Wall

Councillors decided to let the Nakusp and Area Climbing Society obtain additional insurance to operate a climbing wall at Nakusp Secondary School.

Once the insurance is finalized, it will be easier for the public to access the climbing wall space.

The insurance will last until at least the end of 2020.

