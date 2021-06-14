WEB POLL: Do you think old growth forest should be protected?

With all of the protests going on right now, what do you think?
READ MORE: Old-growth logging protest attracts crowd at B.C. Forest Minister’s Castlegar office
Vote in our anonymous web poll
With all of the protests going on right now, what do you think?
READ MORE: Old-growth logging protest attracts crowd at B.C. Forest Minister’s Castlegar office
Members of Extinction Rebellion stayed overnight in downtown Castlegar
Spirit of the North Kennels was also ordered to pay BC SPCA $64,000
People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot
Aidan McLaren-Caux will be coordinating economic strategy and action
There are 11 cases of COVID-19 in the Grand Forks local health area, according the BC CDC
Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries
Property owners don’t need minimum income for 2022 taxes
Provinces to get update next week on Canada’s border closure
Since majority of cookies are sold in-person, pandemic made the shortfall expected
Crown says Nathaniel Veltman’s four counts of first-degree murder constitute an act of terrorism
Step 2 could allow for larger gatherings and a resumption of recreational travel
Feds are poised to argue against two Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rulings
Ivy has special bond with Lucky the puppy who was also born with limb difference
Vance has denied any wrongdoing in relation to the allegations
The decision to support a minimum corporate tax had been widely anticipated
Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries
The 27-year-old represents about 40,000 people spread over three time zones and 25 fly-in-only communities
Step 2 could allow for larger gatherings and a resumption of recreational travel
His place in Israeli history is secure, having served as prime minister for a total of 15 years
The premier says the lottery will offer three prizes worth $1 million a piece, as well as other prizes