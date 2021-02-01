WEB POLL: Do you agree with the hotsprings being ‘locals only’?

Provincial health officers are currently recommending against non-essential travel

The Nakusp Hot Springs is now only open to locals. (Nakusp Hot Springs photo)

The Nakusp Hotsprings are currently allowing only local visitors.

Do you agree with the hotsprings being ‘locals only’?

