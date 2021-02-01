WEB POLL: Do you agree with the hotsprings being ‘locals only’?

The Nakusp Hotsprings are currently allowing only local visitors.
Provincial health officers are currently recommending against non-essential travel
Environment Canada issues warning for Highway 3 — Kootenay Pass to Paulson Summit
As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine
Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids
Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border
Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks
NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back
Updated recommendations developed after public feedback from Columbia Basin residents
Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south
Rana Nelson has put her name in the hat to be the Kootenay-Columbia riding’s Green representative
‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too
Invest regularly and use a balanced investment strategy to achieve your financial goals
A few of the discussions and decisions made by council last week
News comes after multiple members test positive for the virus
Canada had officially recorded more than 20,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 as of Sunday
People behind scheme hope it will help struggling workplaces get on their feet
Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria
The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow