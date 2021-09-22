WEB POLL: Did you vote in the federal election?

NDP, incumbent Richard Cannings won the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding Sept. 20, with 24,759 or 41.1 per cent of the votes, with mail-in-ballots yet to be counted.

Conservative candidate Helena Konanz is in second place with 21.140 or 35.1 per cent of the votes.

According to Elections Canada there were 102,433 voters registered prior to the election and 60,269 or 58.84 per cent of them voted, not including mail-in-ballots.

