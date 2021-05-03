WEB POLL: Are you planning on travelling over May long weekend?

The long weekend is coming up! What are your plans?
5 cases were reported between April 18 and 24
An extended holiday resulted in social media backlash after Rossland mayor visits family in the U.S.
The fire occurred in the 3200 block of 5th Avenue in Castlegar
Anyone 18 and older can register on the province’s Get Vaccinated system today
Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic
Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot
Skookumchuck Pulp Mill is located just north of Kimberley/Cranbrook
India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3
AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program
Province said they are investigating the issue
About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April
He says he was not infectious when he was at the legislature between April 19 and 22
‘We don’t have to argue that Indigenous people have law anymore’
The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries
Health Canada said it’s seeking info from the FDA and Janssen to determine if doses meet standards
Police say incident was ‘targeted’
B.C. is on track for a 2022 launch for farm-gate cannabis