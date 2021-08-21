WATCH: The 2021 Black Spur Ultra race gets underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The 2021 Black Spur Ultra race at Kimberley Alpine Resort on Saturday, Aug. 21. Paul Rodgers photos.
And they’re off — the 2021 Black Spur Ultra race is underway at the Kimberley Alpine Resort.

WATCH:

Event organizers and resort staff got the news of tightened COVID-19 restrictions the evening before the race, and had to act quickly to make sure it could still go ahead.

This included staggering the starts of the racers to allow for ample social distancing and once the competitors get out on the track there is plenty of distance between them.

Spectators were also encouraged to wear masks and social distance, with event staff putting up signage with COVID protocols around the grounds.

The racers took off in waves every ten minutes, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. Weather was ideal for a gruelling mountain marathon, with smoke-free air, cool temperatures and no rain, at least not to begin with.

The Kimberley Bulletin will report more on the race after it concludes.


