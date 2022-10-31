A solar farm is pictured in Wasserleben near Wernigerode at the ‘Harz’ mountains, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

VIDEO: Climate questions: What are the solutions?

Hundreds of potential solutions being explored

From cutting the planet’s reliance to fossil fuels to exploring new energy sources, there are already hundreds of potential solutions to address climate change that are being explored.

(AP video by Kwiyeon Ha and Rishi Lekhi)

WATCH ALSO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate changeClimate crisisEnvironment

Previous story
VIDEO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

Just Posted

A still image from the security cameras at Jacobson Ford showing the suspect who stole the vehicle. (Contributed by Dan Berg)
VIDEO: West Kootenay man arrested following break-in at Revelstoke dealership

The City of Nelson’s organic waste co-ordinator Emily Mask at home with her FoodCycler. Compostable waste generally makes up 40 per cent of total household garbage. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson to launch countertop food waste treatment pilot in spring

Rossland and Trail Rotary Clubs are just two of countless Rotaries across the province that will miss out on community funds with the BC Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch’s cancellation of online Bingo. Photo: Mick Haupt/Unsplash
Kootenay Rotaries feel the pinch after gaming branch scuttles online Bingo

The incident happened on Tuesday. Photo: File
Update: Shots fired at Trail hospital; 1 person arrested