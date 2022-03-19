Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam is seen via videoconference as Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos looks on during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic and the omicron variant, in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Tam says increased COVID-19 transmission is “not unexpected” as public health measures are lifted and cases pick up internationally. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam is seen via videoconference as Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos looks on during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic and the omicron variant, in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Tam says increased COVID-19 transmission is “not unexpected” as public health measures are lifted and cases pick up internationally. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Tam expects ‘spring blip’ in COVID-19 cases

Dr. Theresa Tam expects a rise in COVID cases as restrictions lift

Canada’s top public health officials have suggested the country is unlikely to be caught up in the new wave of COVID-19 cases around the world, but could instead see a “blip” this spring. Dr. Theresa Tam expects a rise in COVID-19 cases as public health measures are lifted in Canada, but says the number of cases with severe outcomes should be manageable.

Coronavirus

Previous story
32 years later, B.C. RCMP hope to crack cold case of ‘senseless’ break-and-enter turned murder

Just Posted

David Restivo’s album Arancina has been nominated for a Juno Award as best jazz group album of the year. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson pianist nominated for Juno Award

Burton Elementary students learned all about newspapers, survival skills, art and more at their spring break camp during the week of March 14-18. (Tracey McKay file)
Burton kids learn all about newspapers at spring break camp

Mitchell McIntyre has been charged as of March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATED: Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Creston home

Selkirk College’s Tenth Street Campus in Nelson. A new Indigenous gathering space will be built, likely in the land adjacent to Mary Hall seen here. Photo: Selkirk College
Indigenous cultural space to be built in Nelson