(Black Press Media Creative)

‘Synthetic’ Embryo Breakthrough Could Help Solve Organ Donor Shortage

British scientists have successfully created a “synthetic” embryo with a brain and a beating heart.the creation could solve the donor shortage crisis and prevent miscarriages. The breakthrough could also be used to reduce the need for animal experimentation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
This Day in History: Hurricane Katrina

Just Posted

Area H voters such as those who live in Slocan will vote on whether or not to fund environment protection projects for the Slocan Lake and Kootenay Lake areas. Photo: Kootenay Career Development Society
Area H voters to decide on joining environment fund

The new Kootenay Lake ferry is being built in a dry dock in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
New Kootenay Lake ferry completion delayed to 2024

NYAN members pictured on a trip to Nelson. (Contributed)
Nakusp and area Youth Network has successful summer season

Rising costs associated with inflation are hampering a project to remediate the banks of the Kaslo River. File photo
Inflation hitting West Kootenay municipal budgets, creating ‘perfect storm’ for tax increases