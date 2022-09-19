‘SNL’ Announces First Nonbinary Cast Member

Actor and comedian has signed on to join the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ for its 48th season.

Molly Kearney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, also recently appeared in Amazon’s new series, ‘A League of Their Own.’ The show is a remake of the popular 1992 film of the same name and has been well received among queer fans. Kearney also appeared in Disney+’s ‘The Mighty Ducks.’

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

In 2019, they were chosen for Comedy Central’s yearly showcase of comedians, ‘Up Next.’. ‘SNL’ also announced three other new cast members, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. The announcement comes after several ‘SNL’ stars recently left the show. The sketch comedy show’s season premiere will take place on Oct. 1.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Previous story
Demi Lovato Says She , “‘Can’t Do This Anymore’.”

Just Posted

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are on a two-year probation for alleged hazing. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Thunder Cats on 2-year probation following hazing investigation

The West Kootenay Toy Run cruised around the region Sunday. More than 260 drivers and passengers participated in the ride. The West Kootenay Toy Run Association has been riding since 1988, raising money through their love of motorcycling to support those in need throughout the region. The winner of this year’s raffle for a 2022 Harley-Davidson fatboy was Gord Oja from Enderby. Photos: Jennifer Small
PHOTOS: Riding for Kootenay kids

Nakusp is set to receive an expansion of emergency health services, with eight full-time paramedics to staff a 24/7 ambulance service. The model will switch from the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) that is currently in place, to a 24/7 Alpha model, which means a fully staffed ambulance, around the clock, with full-time paramedic positions, although it will take some time to implement. (File photo)
Nakusp to receive 8 full-time paramedics, 24/7 ambulance service

First place award; Elaine Alfoldy, “Berries and Flowers and Unusual Leaves. “ Photos: Submitted
West Kootenay artists shine in juried showcase