Nissan Orders Recall for Pickup Trucks Due to Rollaway Risk

Nissan has ordered a recall of over 200,000 pickup trucks, citing a risk that the vehicles could roll away while in park.

203,223 Nissan Frontiers and Titans built between 2020 and 2023 are included in the recall.

According to the NHTSA, the trucks have an issue with the transmission parking pawl, which prevents vehicles from moving, not engaging when park is engaged.

Owners have been advised to use the parking brake every time they park. On November 1st, Nissan said that owners can expect to receive letters regarding the recall. Impacted owners can also contact Nissan’s customer service line at , 1-800-867-7669.

In June, Nissan ordered another voluntary recall campaign for certain pickup trucks. At the time, over 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 were recalled for the same faulty parking pawl. At the time, over 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 were recalled for the same faulty parking pawl.

In 2019, another recall affected 1.23 million SUVs and sedans to fix an issue with backup cameras in the vehicles.That issue was resolved with a simple software upgrade, which was carried out for free at Nissan dealerships.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Auto BrandsAutomotive

Previous story
SpaceX’s Starlink Internet Is Active on All 7 Continents

Just Posted

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are on a two-year probation for alleged hazing. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Thunder Cats on 2-year probation following hazing investigation

The West Kootenay Toy Run cruised around the region Sunday. More than 260 drivers and passengers participated in the ride. The West Kootenay Toy Run Association has been riding since 1988, raising money through their love of motorcycling to support those in need throughout the region. The winner of this year’s raffle for a 2022 Harley-Davidson fatboy was Gord Oja from Enderby. Photos: Jennifer Small
PHOTOS: Riding for Kootenay kids

Nakusp is set to receive an expansion of emergency health services, with eight full-time paramedics to staff a 24/7 ambulance service. The model will switch from the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) that is currently in place, to a 24/7 Alpha model, which means a fully staffed ambulance, around the clock, with full-time paramedic positions, although it will take some time to implement. (File photo)
Nakusp to receive 8 full-time paramedics, 24/7 ambulance service