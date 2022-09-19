Demi Lovato Says She , “‘Can’t Do This Anymore’.”

On September 13, the singer announced in several since-deleted Instagram posts that her current tour would be her last.

“I’m so f——— sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys,” Demi Lovato, via Instagram.

Lovato did not offer any further details regarding her health issues. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is currently scheduled to be on tour until November 6 when the tour concludes at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX.

The former Disney star has experienced a few tumultuous years in the lead up to releasing her eighth studio album. In 2018, Lovato suffered a near-fatal overdose. In 2021, the singer quietly returned to rehab. According to Lovato, her most recent album was created while she was completely sober. Last month, Lovato revealed that she also plans to stop making documentaries about her life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too. And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos,” Demi Lovato, via Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment

Previous story
Can Covid still impact your sleep?

Just Posted

The West Kootenay Toy Run cruised around the region Sunday. More than 260 drivers and passengers participated in the ride. The West Kootenay Toy Run Association has been riding since 1988, raising money through their love of motorcycling to support those in need throughout the region. The winner of this year’s raffle for a 2022 Harley-Davidson fatboy was Gord Oja from Enderby. Photos: Jennifer Small
PHOTOS: Riding for Kootenay kids

Nakusp is set to receive an expansion of emergency health services, with eight full-time paramedics to staff a 24/7 ambulance service. The model will switch from the Scheduled On-Call (SOC) that is currently in place, to a 24/7 Alpha model, which means a fully staffed ambulance, around the clock, with full-time paramedic positions, although it will take some time to implement. (File photo)
Nakusp to receive 8 full-time paramedics, 24/7 ambulance service

First place award; Elaine Alfoldy, “Berries and Flowers and Unusual Leaves. “ Photos: Submitted
West Kootenay artists shine in juried showcase

The Teck Trail groundwater treatment plant has been in operation since 2017. Photo: Teck.com
Trail smelter awarded $1.98M in leaky water tanks case