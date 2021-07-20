Staff and clients from the Fraser River Lodge caught this white sturgeon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Fraser River Lodge)

Staff and clients from the Fraser River Lodge caught this white sturgeon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Fraser River Lodge)

‘Virgin’ sturgeon caught in Fraser River more than 11 feet long

‘Catches like this are extremely rare,’ according to folks at the Fraser River Lodge

The white sturgeon caught Saturday in the Fraser River was more than 11 feet in length, and had never been tagged before, according a fishing lodge rep in Agassiz.

“Our excellent team of guides managed to find a virgin (never before caught) 11’5” length and 56” girth white sturgeon in the Fraser River,” said Kate Wisse, media assistant at the Fraser River Lodge.

“Catches like this are extremely rare and are always exciting to be a part of,” Wisse said.

They were happy to showcase what they called “a momentous occasion” by sharing a photo of the mammoth sturgeon.

The lodge is a proud partner in the volunteer-driven sturgeon-tagging program of the Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society. Each wild sturgeon is scanned, measured, tagged, and released if it had never been previously tagged.

RELATED: Albino sturgeon caught on the Fraser near Yale

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser River

Previous story
With Tuesday’s Bezos space launch, Blue Origin engineers look for more ‘extreme elation’

Just Posted

Debra Rushfeldt’s Western Toad on the Forest Floor was installed and unveiled last week in downtown Nakusp. The 10 ft tall and 25 ft wide mural was a seven month long project for the artist. (Contributed-Debra Rushfeldt)
‘Look beneath the surface’: Debra Rushfeldt hopes mural will inspire

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

Evacuation orders and alerts are in place near the Michaud Creek fire. Photo: BC Wildfire Service
UPDATE: Evacuation orders, alerts continue as Lower Arrow Lake fire grows to 2500 hectares

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board, including a shower room upgrade and condensing unit at the 100 Mile Hospital. (File photo)
Another 45 care home residents ‘proactively evacuated’ in 100 Mile