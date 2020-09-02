David Blaine completes his ‘Ascension’ stunt over Arizona. (YouTube screenshot)

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

American illusionist David Blaine has done it again – wowing minds and causing a stir on the internet with his latest high-flying stunt.

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert Wednesday (Sept. 2) – being held up in the sky by 52 large and colourful helium balloons.

It appears he was using the concept in Disney-Pixar film Up as inspiration. In the movie, an entire home is lifted by hundreds of small balloons.

“Have you ever had a dream so vivid you knew it had to be real?” the YouTube video description of the stunt, dubbed ‘Ascension,’ reads.

Blaine floated about 24,000 feet into the air for about an hour.

“This was all for you,” Blaine could be seen telling his nine-year-old daughter over radio once he touched back down on land by parachute.

Watch the entire stunt here:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
