An eagle swims near a log boom in Menzies Bay with a fish in its talons. Still capture from video by Baek Lee

VIDEO: Swimming eagle lugs massive fish on to B.C. log boom

Boom boat operator captures video of incident in Menzies Bay north of Campbell River

A Campbell River man working on a log boom in Menzies Bay north of the city came upon a rare sight and he caught it on video.

A bald eagle was swimming in the water and so Baek Lee approached it with his boom boat to see if it needed assistance.

“I’ve saved an eagle from drowning before,” Lee said. “So I thought it was the same case.”

Turned out the eagle was trying to get away from him because he had a precious catch in his claws. Swimming across some open water the eagle hopped out of the water onto a log with a big rock fish of some kind clasped in its talons.

Egg watch: Baby bald eaglet hatches in B.C. nest

Vancouver Island wildlife recovery centre releases rehabilitated eagle

