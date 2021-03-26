VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)

People across the west coast – both in Canada and over the border – were surprised with a once-in-a-lifetime show in the sky last night, of what appears to have been a SpaceX rocket breaking up.

Thousands took to social media to share what they saw on Thursday night.

Reddit user u/ArcMaster posted this incredible video of meteor/spacejunk tonight, visible across much of Oregon and Washington. The shockwave at final breakup was felt indoors. pic.twitter.com/qoxMWYy61G — ㄥ卂ᐯ卂 ㄒㄩ乃乇 Ꮆㄖ乃ㄥ丨几 (@NullAdagio) March 26, 2021

According to Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, the Falcon 9 second stage from the March 4 Starlink launch failed to make a deorbit burn as it entered Earth’s atmosphere.

Meteor, asteroid ☄️ UFO 🛸 in Seattle pic.twitter.com/lGmzzTwIZa — RHurv (@RHurv) March 26, 2021

McDowell said this marks the 14th piece of “space junk” with a mass over one tonne that has reentered since January.

It’s unclear if SpaceX founder Elon Musk caught the light show.

Some fun facts about space debris reentries:

(1) A breakup like the one over Seattle happens at about 60 km (~40 miles) up, far above where airplanes fly (more like 10 km). — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) March 26, 2021

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

ScienceSpace