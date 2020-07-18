Screenshot from B.C. Conservation video.

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

After a Canadian Goose became trapped in a fishing net in Abbotsford’s Mill Lake, a B.C. conservation officer went for a dip among the lily pads.

The officer tied himself off to the boardwalk surrounding Mill Lake and swam out to the goose on July 17.

The birds legs and back were entangled in the net, so the officer cut the exhausted bird free to the cheers of the crowd.

It is illegal to fish with nets of any kind in B.C.’s freshwater bodies, according B.C.’s Freshwater Fishing Regulations.

abbotsfordCanada GooseConservation

