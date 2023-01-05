An aerial view over downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour. Victoria has been named the 10th friendliest city in the world by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)

An aerial view over downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour. Victoria has been named the 10th friendliest city in the world by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria named the world’s 10th-friendliest city by prestigious travel magazine

The readers of Conde Nast Traveler voted in the 35th Readers’ Choice awards

Victoria has been named among the most friendly cities in the world by readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine in its latest Readers’ Choice Awards.

This 35th edition of the awards featured the top-12 friendliest cities, with Victoria earning the number-10 spot, besting Dublin, Ireland and Cape Town, South Africa. Victoria was the only Canadian city to make the list.

In the online version of the publication’s ranking, Victoria is described as offering visitors a taste of “old world charm” as the city is known as one of the most British cities in Canada, and an excellent standalone destination or day trip from Vancouver.

The magazine also highlights the city’s gardens, museums, harbour, and restaurants, and its “distinct small-town energy … and abundance of nature around every corner.”

Lisbon, Portugal beat out the B.C. capital for the number-nine spot, while San Miguel de Allende, Mexico earned top honours this year.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and San Sebastian, Spain rounded out the top three spots at number two and number three respectively.

READ MORE: Victoria named Canada’s best small city

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriatravel

Previous story
Wear something that shows who you are, says girl behind National Ribbon Skirt Day

Just Posted

A volunteer with the Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society works on a species inventory on City of Nelson land in the summer of 2021, with knotweed on the right and tansy in the centre of the photo. Photo: Submitted
New strategy developed for control of invasive weeds in RDCK

Designer David Dobie with his upcoming exhibit, Shifting Design, that runs at the Capitol Theatre until Jan. 10. There will be an opening gala and artist talk on Jan. 7. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson architect David Dobie presents unique exhibit at Capitol Theatre

The Nelson Leafs and Beaver Valley Nitehawks were handed a number of suspensions after both teams brawled during a game Dec. 31 in Nelson. Photo: Hockey TV
VIDEO: Nelson Leafs coach suspended indefinitely, several players also penalized for line brawl

Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
11 patients infected with COVID-19 at Kootenay Lake Hospital