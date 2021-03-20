A poodle puppy is seen in its Chilliwack home on March 27, 2008. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 is Puppy Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A poodle puppy is seen in its Chilliwack home on March 27, 2008. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 is Puppy Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 21 to 27

Puppy Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, and Waffle Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Hemophilia Awareness Month as well as Cheerleading Safety Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, March 21: World Down Syndrome Day, International Day of Forests, Single Parents’ Day.

Monday, March 22: World Water Day, Goof Off Day, As Young as You Feel Day.

Tuesday, March 23: Puppy Day, Near Miss Day, Atheist Day.

Wednesday, March 24: Tuberculosis Day, Chocolate Covered Raisins Day, National Cocktail Day.

Thursday, March 25: Waffle Day, Pecan Day, Tolkien Reading Day.

Friday, March 26: Epilepsy Awareness Day (Purple Day), Spinach Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day.

Saturday, March 27: World Theatre Day, Quirky Country Music Song Titles Day, International Whiskey Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees
Next story
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

Just Posted

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
33 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

There are currently 341 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

Ruth Langevin has been a music therapist for over 30 years. Music therapists are among the few people allowed in to seniors facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Tyler Harper
Music therapy ‘a godsend’ for Nelson seniors during pandemic

Ruth Langevin offers a brief respite from COVID-19 with song

Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services will be opening a workshop and store with support from Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted
Columbia Basin Trust grants for social well-being projects

Over $800,000 funded 42 initiatives

Born on a Wednesday. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay musicians included in B.C. grant program

Nelson’s Born on a Wednesday and Argenta’s Moontricks are among the recipients

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
30 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Interior Health

One of the deaths is linked to an outbreak at the Kelowna General Hospital

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

In this file photo, a lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (By THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Lotto Max ticket bought in B.C. worth $13 million

Friday’s winning numbers: 02, 07, 08, 26, 30, 43 and 48

Surrey resident Jujhar Mann in an episode of The Food Network’s “Great Chocolate Showdown” TV series. (Photo: foodnetwork.ca)
B.C. baker living a childhood dream on TV show involving chocolatey challenges

‘My parents never said no, it just wasn’t the norm for a South Asian boy to bake,’ Jujhar Mann says

A poodle puppy is seen in its Chilliwack home on March 27, 2008. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 is Puppy Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 21 to 27

Puppy Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, and Waffle Day are all coming up this week

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli is taken out from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko by defenceman Nate Schmidt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

Demko makes 29 saves in goal for Vancouver

Which region is associated with the spring roll? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

As the season is about to begin, test your knowedge of all things spring-related

Ruth Bartesko gives some love to Fanny the Shetland pony during an Equine Assisted Learning session at Heart Lake Farm on March 8. Bartesko is one of several participants from the Victoria Brain Injury Society to take part in the new program. (Nina Grossman/News Staff) Ruth Bartesko gives some love to Fanny the Shetland pony during an Equine Assisted Learning session at Heart Lake Farm March 8. Bartesko is one of several participants from the Victoria Brain Injury Society to take part in the new program. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Greater Victoria brain injury survivors harness power of equine connection

Vancouver Island’s Humble Hooves providing a calming presence and a special connection

Overhead view of Forest March BC rally in Centennial Square on Friday, March 19. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. residents rally to protect old-growth forests

Protesters at B.C. legislature and dozens of B.C. communities stage ForestMarchBC 2021

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday service, in Chilliwack, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. British Columbia’s top doctor says she is thankful a petition challenging her COVID-19 orders in B.C. Supreme Court has been dismissed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s top doctor ‘thankful’ as court ruling upholds public health orders

Dr. Henry says officials working with religious groups to plan gradual return to in-person services

Most Read