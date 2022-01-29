Ducks swim across the water at the Cheam Lake Wetlands on April 3, 2014. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 is World Wetlands Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Ducks swim across the water at the Cheam Lake Wetlands on April 3, 2014. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 is World Wetlands Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5

World Wetlands Day, Work Naked Day, Ice Cream For Breakfast Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Cherry Month and Cheerleading Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Jan. 30: Croissant Day, Draw a Dinosaur Day, Yodel For Your Neighbours Day.

Monday, Jan. 31: Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day, Backward Day, Gorilla Suit Day, Inspire Your Heart With Art Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 1: Serpent Day, Decorating With Candy Day, Spunky Old Broads Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 2: Play Your Ukulele Day, Crêpe Day, Hedgehog Day, Marmot Day, World Wetlands Day.

Thursday, Feb. 3: Golden Retriever Day, World Read Aloud Day, Carrot Cake Day.

Friday, Feb. 4: Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Sweater Day, World Cancer Day, Work Naked Day.

Saturday, Feb. 5: Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Take Your Child to the Library Day, Lace Day, Chocolate Fondue Day, Shower With a Friend Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Abbotsford’s Castle Fun Park begins rebuilding after flooding

Just Posted

A mask-wearing tree at the Vernon Health Unit's COVID-19 testing centre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health COVID-19 cases second highest in B.C., 2 days in a row

Lend support to ‘61 Trail Smoke Eater Harold Jones and wife Goldie through Go Fund Me.
GoFundMe page started for ‘61 Smoke Eaters family

COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 16 to 22. Illustration: B.C. Centre for Disease Control
204 new COVID-19 cases in Nelson area

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash
COVID outbreak declared at Trail’s Poplar Ridge care home