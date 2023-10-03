Senior donkey finds forever home at B.C. farm

Charlie, a 22-year-old donkey, has found his forever home at a farm in B.C. after a viral post by BC SPCA back in September. (BC SPCA)

A senior donkey has found his forever home – and now with a new name.

The 22-year-old donkey “went viral” on BC SPCA social media accounts in early September after a call out from the agency looking for a new home for him.

“Are you searching for a wise and gentle soul to add warmth and character to your life? Look no further than Frank, our charming senior donkey seeking a loving forever home. Frank isn’t just any donkey; he’s a seasoned gentleman with a heart of gold and a lifetime of experience,” read the post at the time.

Frank found his “forever retirement home thanks to the power of social media and lucky timing.”

Now called Charlie, his new guardian Sheri found his post online a week after her 40-year-old rescue donkey died. The name change came because a pony named Frankie visits Sheri’s farm.

“He is quite the affectionate donkey,” said Sheri.

“When it is breakfast time, he brays very loudly and then begins trotting over to get some scratches. Charlie loves to cruise around and has even figured out how to open the feed room door, so we’ve had to limit his time hanging out in the barn. He is the most energetic donkey I have ever had.”

Charlie now spends most of his days with his new friend Millie, a miniature mule, which Sheri adopted a week after Charlie as she figured they would make a good pair.

The BC SPCA said Charlie first came into their care when his owners were no longer able to support his medical needs, but after being examined by a veterinarian Charlie was found to have pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID), which is commonly referred to as Equine Cushing’s Disease. PPID is a hormone disorder that can lead to complications and other serious health issues if left untreated, but BC SPCA said that in the right home with access to the appropriate medical care, a donkey can live a very long life.

Charlie also had severe dental disease and was missing several teeth, giving him trouble eating his food. He received dental care while in the BC SPCA’s care.

