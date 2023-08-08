The lights on the Science World dome are set to go on once again every evening, beginning Aug. 10, after months of work. (Science World)

The lights on the Science World dome are set to go on once again every evening, beginning Aug. 10, after months of work. (Science World)

Science World to light up Vancouver skyline once again

The dome will be illuminated each evening with 651 LED lights

Science World is set to light up once again this week.

The lights are set to turn on again each evening, beginning Aug. 10, after months of crews working on the dome.

A release from Science World notes that the replacement of the dome’s exterior lights “marks an exciting symbol of the ongoing progress being made to the dome.” It’s described as a state-of-the-art lighting system that “not only enhances capabilities but also boasts the latest LED technology, making it more sustainable and energy-efficient.”

Science World CEO Tracy Redies said she knows many people have been eagerly waiting for the dome to illuminate the night sky once again.

“Changing the lights on one of the largest geodesic domes in the world is no small feat. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our dedicated team and contractors for their unwavering commitment and effort to ensure our dome once again sparkles with brilliance.”

The dome will be illuminated each evening from dusk to dawn using 651 LED lights – three times as many as before.

Science World’s website notes that people may notice the lights turn on and off periodically in August as crews complete necessary testing.

In the last year, Science World has received millions in tourism funding from the federal and provincial governments.

READ MORE: Science World to get $20M from B.C. for leaky dome repairs

In April, the B.C. government announced $20 million to help with Science World’s aging and leaking dome.

Premier David Eby said at the time the dome is the only part of the building that hasn’t had any upgrades since 1986 “and it shows.”

The province says that “critical systems” in Science World’s dome are at the end of their lives, and HVAC and electrical issues “must be addressed.” The dome is currently leaking, making the theatre unusable.

The $20 million will be for “priority infrastructure repairs and improvements to the dome and other parts of the building,” and will include new electrical, energy efficiencies and other “critical infrastructure upgrades.”

Back in October 2022, the federal government announced $10 million through its PacifiCan Tourism Relief Fund. That funding was going toward critical infrastructure and gallery renovations, including improvements to the dome, new energy efficient lighting, and mechanical upgrades. Enhanced accessibility features will allow visitors with mobility challenges to experience every floor of the inspiring space.

