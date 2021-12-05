During this time of the year, many people will make donations to food banks. However, hunger and poverty are ongoing challenges. (File photo)

During this time of the year, many people will make donations to food banks. However, hunger and poverty are ongoing challenges. (File photo)

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of hunger and poverty

During this season of giving and generosity, many people are in need

This is the season of giving and generosity, with food donations, toy drives and other charitable initiatives in place across the country.

This spirit of generosity is a part of many religious faiths and belief systems, and many organizations across the country and around the world rely on these donations as they help those in need.

However, it is important to remember that those who benefit from giving at this time of year are not just statistics. Hunger and poverty affect people in Canada and around the world.

How much do you know about issues of hunger and poverty? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.


READ ALSO: B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

READ ALSO: Vernon man to lead virtual climb of Mount Kilimanjaro to fight poverty

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contestsfood securityPoverty

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 5 to 11

Just Posted

The Whitewater Canyon area of the Selkirk Mountains within the proposed tenure of the Zincton ski resort. Photo: Nicky Blackshaw
Kaslo approves Zincton proposal, with reservations

Chuck Clarkson, 97, is Nelson’s oldest war veteran. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson’s oldest veteran remembers Second World War

Brian Pealow (owner of Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer), Danny Turner (owner of Just-A-Mere Organic Farm and Fields Forward board chair), and Tanya Wall (food hub manager) poses in front if the grocery store with the first of a fresh shipment of apple juice. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Apple juice produced at Kootenay regional food hub supplied to Creston grocery store

The most recent COVID-19 case numbers. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
25 new COVID-19 cases in West Kootenay