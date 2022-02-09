Canada forward Brianne Jenner (19) celebrates with teammates Claire Thompson (42) and Sarah Nurse (20) after scoring her second goal during second period women’s ice hockey action against the United States at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Brianne Jenner scored twice and captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored on a penalty shot for Canada in a 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women’s hockey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canada forward Brianne Jenner (19) celebrates with teammates Claire Thompson (42) and Sarah Nurse (20) after scoring her second goal during second period women’s ice hockey action against the United States at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Brianne Jenner scored twice and captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored on a penalty shot for Canada in a 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women’s hockey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

QUIZ: How much do you know about women’s hockey?

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will feature some thrilling action on the ice

It’s one of the greatest rivalries in hockey: the Canadian and American women’s teams.

With the medal rounds underway for the women’s hockey tournament at the Olympics, it seems that the two powerhouse nations are once again destined to meet in another gold medal match up that is sure to entertain.

While every four years these two teams headline the tournament, women’s hockey is played year-round in multiple professional leagues between Olympics, with a rich history dating back decades.

So how much do you know about women’s hockey?


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the Winter Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some winter sports?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Beijing 2022 Winter GamesContestshockeySports

 

Vancouver Island’s Micah Zandee-Hart is competing in Beijing with the Canadian women’s hockey team. She’s seen here in the gold medal game of the 2018 Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. (Photo courtesy of Dave Holland/Hockey Canada Images)

Vancouver Island’s Micah Zandee-Hart is competing in Beijing with the Canadian women’s hockey team. She’s seen here in the gold medal game of the 2018 Four Nations Cup women’s hockey tournament at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. (Photo courtesy of Dave Holland/Hockey Canada Images)

Canada’s Sarah Fillier (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Switzerland during a preliminary round women’s hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Canada’s Sarah Fillier (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Switzerland during a preliminary round women’s hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Previous story
VIDEO: Six-year-old survivor sings at a Vancouver Giants game
Next story
Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show ‘dream come true’

Just Posted

Interior Health image
Interior Health tops daily COVID-19 case count Tuesday

v
West Kootenay climbing group launching online auction

Grace, an orphaned calf who called the Revelstoke maternity pen home, is pictured taking her first steps into the wild in the spring of 2019. (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development)
Arrow Lakes Caribou Society to host open house for new caribou maternity pen

Photo: Interior Health
COVID outbreaks grow at Castlegar and Trail care homes