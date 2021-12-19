Organized by realtor David Smith, the third annual Realtor Monopoly fundraiser night held at Trading Post Brewery in Langley. What is the most expensive property on the monopoly board? (Black Press file photo)

Organized by realtor David Smith, the third annual Realtor Monopoly fundraiser night held at Trading Post Brewery in Langley. What is the most expensive property on the monopoly board? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?

From long-lasting traditions to fads, there’s a lot of history to play and recreation.

Over the years, a lot of gifts and toys have been introduced, especially during the holiday season.

Some of these have been popular and remain so to this day. Others have had fleeting success as fad items. And some have not enjoyed much commercial success.

How much do you know about toys and games from the past? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasContestsGames and ToysGift Guide

 

What change was made to the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys in 2021? (Pixabay.com)

What change was made to the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys in 2021? (Pixabay.com)

Tristen Place, turning 10, took some time with his pogo stick to spring into the official first day of spring in downtown Williams Lake. Do you know where the modern pogo stick was invented? (Black Press file photo)

Tristen Place, turning 10, took some time with his pogo stick to spring into the official first day of spring in downtown Williams Lake. Do you know where the modern pogo stick was invented? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 19 to 25

Just Posted

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson is the government’s special advisor on youth. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay youth join provincial leadership council

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

The Nelson Police Department. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Indigenous, Black people more likely to be arrested in Nelson: report

The Village of New Denver is adding a stage, patio and washrooms to Centennial Park with support from Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Outdoor Revitalization Grants. Photo: Submitted
Outdoor spaces in Nelson, Rossland, New Denver receive Columbia Basin Trust grants