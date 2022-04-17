QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions

A woman admires Leonardo da Vinci’s painting, The Last Supper, dating back to 1494-1498. Do you know where this painting is displayed? (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Easter is the time of year when Christians around the world commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It’s also a time of year associated with spring, eggs and the Easter bunny.

How much do you know about Easter? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: A time for peace

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of sunshine

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHolidays

The Good Friday procession in Victoria is a symbolic re-enactment of the story of Jesus walking to his crucifixion. (Black Press file photo)