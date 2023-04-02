Calculating tax bills can be a complicated process. Do you know why income tax was introduced to Canada? (Image from Pixabay)

Calculating tax bills can be a complicated process. Do you know why income tax was introduced to Canada? (Image from Pixabay)

QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

The income tax deadline is approaching. How much do you know about taxation?

Canadians are preparing for the income tax filing deadline on May 1.

Income tax is not the only tax paid by Canadians. There are also sales taxes, excise taxes, property taxes and more.

This is also the time of year when municipal governments must set their tax rates for the year, which affects property taxes.

While few if any enjoy paying taxes, the various levels of government in Canada collect taxes in order to provide services.

How much do you know about taxes in Canada. Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conteststaxes

 

In Canada, taxes affect many purchases, including fuel for motor vehicles. (Black Press file photo)

In Canada, taxes affect many purchases, including fuel for motor vehicles. (Black Press file photo)

The 2023 income tax filing deadline is May 1. (Black Press file photo)

The 2023 income tax filing deadline is May 1. (Black Press file photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chinatowns in Western Canada evolve and renew, both within and outside tradition

Just Posted

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

Castlegar and District Community Services Society will no longer be operating a shelter at the former Flamingo Hotel at 1660 Columbia Ave. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar homeless shelter permanently closing at current location

Elk Valley RCMP say walkers should be vigilant and aware of their surroundings (photo courtesy of Elk Valley RCMP)
Walking alone after dark? RCMP has some safety tips

Alex Willness, accused of manslaughter in the death of Allan Young, testified in Nelson court on March 30. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘I wish I had walked away’: Accused man testifies in Nelson manslaughter trial