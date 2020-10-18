The voters of British Columbia will select their next provincial government on Oct. 24. (Black Press file photo)

The voters of British Columbia will select their next provincial government on Oct. 24. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

Take this short test and see how much you know about elections and voting

On Oct. 24, voters in British Columbia will choose a provincial government in the 42nd general election.

Voting and the democratic process have been important throughout British Columbia’s history.

How much do you know about past and present elections in British Columbia, at the federal level in Canada and elsewhere?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Cheers to B.C.’s beers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Just Posted

Kootenay West Candidates (L to R) Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green), Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent, Ed Varney (Independent).
Q&A with Kootenay West candidates: life experience

Fourth in a series of Q&As with the candidates, look for a new set each morning.

Kootenay West Candidates (L to R) Glen Byle (Conservative), Katrine Conroy (NDP), Andrew Duncan (Green), Corbin Kelley (Liberal), Fletcher Quince (Independent, Ed Varney (Independent).
Q&A with Kootenay West candidates: schools

Third in a series of Q&As with the candidates, look for a new set each morning.

Ski touring operators are changing how they plan to operate due to the pandemic. Photo: Curtis Cunningham photo
With winter looming, West Kootenay ski tour operators say they’ve adapted

COVID-19 has meant businesses are changing how the upcoming season will run

The crash caused a pole to be dragged down across the highway. File photo The crash caused a pole to be dragged down across the highway. File photo
RCMP looking for driver who walked away from accident on Highway 3A

The crash dragged down a power pole across the highway

Cannabis shops aren’t permitted within 300 metres of schools, daycares and playgrounds. File photo
More than one cannabis shop can now operate in Nakusp

Village staff said it’s hard to determine how many shops will operate in village

Advance voting is already underway in the 42nd general election in British Columbia. Election day is Oct. 24.(Black Press files photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

Take this short test and see how much you know about elections and voting

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. Facebook photo.
‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Searchers continue efforts to find 25-year-old Vancouver man in Manning Park

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay delayed by about 45 minutes Saturday morning

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

Most Read