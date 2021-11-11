On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on the beaches at Normandy. Do you know which beach is associated with Canadian military history? (Contributed)

QUIZ: A time for remembrance

How much do you know about times of war?

Remembrance Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by Canadians during times of war.

The day is a time of solemn observance as a way to prevent future wars from occurring.

To mark the day, here are a few questions about some of the wars that have occurred since Canada became a country in 1867 and on Canada’s military service.

Please use this quiz and this day as an opportunity to learn about past wars and to work towards becoming a peacemaker.


Wait for me, Daddy. The photo was captured on Nov. 1, 1940, as members of the B.C. Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own Rifles) were preparing to board the S.S. Princess Joan at the New Westminster CPR docks. It is considered one of Canada’s most famous photographs of the Second World War. (Claude P. Detloff photo)

