Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon shared a handwritten note his son received on Jan. 13, 2021. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter)

Proud dad moment: B.C. minister’s son, 10, receives handwritten note for act of kindness

North Delta MLA took to Twitter to share a letter his son received from a new kid at school

A proud dad moment for Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon – in the form of a random act of kindness by his son – is being praised on social media and reminding us all how easy and impactful it is to be nice to others.

The North Delta MLA took to Twitter earlier this week to share a letter his 10-year-old son received from a new kid at school.

Kahlon said his son and a friend saw a new student sitting by himself, so they decided to hang out with him during lunch break. At the end of the school day, the boy gave Kahlon’s son a handwritten note which read that “sitting with me outside felt better than anything,” and ending with a request to join the pair outside again.

As of Friday afternoon, the tweet had been retweeted 34,000 times and liked 543,000 times. Hundreds of users from around the world replied with praise.

“As a kid that went to 6 different schools, this made me want to cry,” said a woman with the username @Yollzz_D, who appears to live in Cape Town, Africa.

“I struggled so hard to make friends till date. Always being the new kid can be depressing & lonely ….. hugs to your son!”

