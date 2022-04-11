Britain's Prince Charles, centre, reacts with Letitia Dean, as he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall visit the set of EastEnders at the BBC studios in Elstree, Hertfordshire, England, Thursday March 31, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince Charles and Camilla set to return to Canada in May for 3-day royal tour

Royal couple will travel to Newfoundland, the Northwest Territories and the Ottawa region

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are set to return to Canada in May.

Clarence House and the Governor General of Canada announced the three-day royal tour this morning.

They say the royal couple will travel to Newfoundland and Labrador, the Northwest Territories and the Ottawa region.

A detailed itinerary is expected at a later date.

This will be the 19th visit to Canada for the Prince of Wales and the fifth for the Duchess of Cornwall.

Their most recent visit was in the summer of 2017, when they travelled to Iqaluit; Ottawa, Trenton and Wellington in Ontario; and Gatineau, Que.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon met Charles and Camilla for the first time last month during Simon’s trip to London.

“As we celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, Whit and I will be delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall to Canada,” Simon said in a statement.

“This visit is a chance for us to showcase the evolution of our country, our diverse and inclusive society, as well as the resilience of Indigenous communities.”

—The Canadian Press

