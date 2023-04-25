Pregnant dog chained up in freezing Kelowna basement now enjoys morning snuggles

Noelle gave birth to 7 puppies after being rescued and now enjoys hikes and peanut butter Kongs

A few short months after an expectant mama dog was found chained up in a cold, uninsulated basement in Kelowna, the once-neglected pooch is living a life of luxury with her new paw-rent.

Shortly after being rescued from the filthy and freezing conditions by BC SPCA officers, Noelle gave birth to seven healthy puppies.

“She loves the snow, water has been a fun new thing we are exploring, been working on her socialization and manners, big fan of peanut butter Kongs, enjoys hiking and getting dirty, loves cuddles, especially in the morning,” said her new pawrent.

“She was exposed to freezing temperatures and had no protection from the cold except for a sprinkling of alfalfa straw and some dirty towels. She was surrounded by piles of feces and urine,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

Both Noelle and her pups are doing well, thanks to donations and the hard work of volunteers and fosters.

“[Noelle] has been a great dog to have around and has been great seeing her adjust to normal dog life. We have been having lots of fun together and having many adventures together,” said her adopter.

Caring for the new mama and her seven pups required the use of many resources, said Drever. To continue helping animals in need the BC SPCA is asking the public to consider donating to the organization on a monthly basis so that they can continue helping animals in need.

