Morning Start: Two grain elevators dominate the landscape in Creston

Police believe the death of a man in Nelson on Sunday morning was the result of a drug overdose.
FortisBC is asking people to stop blocking their access roads in the West Kootenays.
Did you know two of the four remaining wooden grain elevators in the province are located in Creston? The six-storey structures were built in 1953 and 1936.
Back in the day, the grain elevators were used to collect, store and ship locally grown wheat, barley, oats and rye. In 2018, the Columbia Basin Trust bought the elevators to help maintain and restore the iconic landmarks.
We're all in this together. The Creston Visitor's Centre office is closed, but staff are still working and taking phone calls to assist people and answer questions. Local businesses have either closed, reduced hours or have put social distancing protocols into place while entering their stores. Delivery and pick up are still an option for some businesses. We encourage you to support your local community but to limit your time out. Stay connected with us on social media. Stay home and stay safe. . . . #cvklroute #routeconnected #crestonvalley #crestonbc #explorecrestonvalley #kootenays #grainelevator #wereallinthistogether #socialdistancing #community #locallove #stayhomestaysafe
In Rossland:
Showers will occur in the region with a high of 14 C
In Nakusp:
Showers will occur in the region with a high of 12 C.
In Castlegar:
Showers will occur in the region with a high of 14 C.
