(Shawn Hook Instagram photo)

Morning start: This famous singer is from the West Kootenays

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Tuesday, May 26

In case you missed it:

A mural festival in Nelson will look a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Click here for the story.

Two people were taken into custody by Castlegar RCMP last weekend during a search warrant.

Click here for the story.

Rossland Search and Rescue crews helped to rescue an injured mountain biker on a local trail last Saturday.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know that famous singer Shawn Hook is from the West Kootenays?

Hook has achieved several hit singles in Canada from his album “Cosmonaut and the Girl” and he’s also toured North America and Europe with artists Lindsay Stirling and Marianas Trench.

Environment Canada weather forecast on Tuesday:

In Castlegar/Trail/Rossland/Nelson:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 23 C.

In Nakusp:

There will be a thirty percent chance of showers with a high of 18 C.

In Creston:

There will be a forty per cent chance of showers with a high of 22 C.

Video of the day:

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning start: Rossland is named after this person

Just Posted

Trial date set in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Constable Jason Tait has elected a jury trial.

Morning start: This famous singer is from the West Kootenays

Here is your Kootenays’ morning start for Tuesday, May 26

RDCK recycling depots to join RecycleBC program

Some depots open, others close, and different materials will be accepted

West Kootenay SAR crews rescue injured mountain biker near Rossland

Crews were called in to help after the biker seriously injured himself at around noon Saturday

Suspected fentanyl and cocaine seized during RCMP search in Castlegar

Two men were taken into police custody during the search warrant

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

With 50 cars and the removal of concession sales, drive-in owner says theatre might have to close

COVID-19: B.C. grants aim to stabilize sexual assault recovery programs

$10 million fund not yet ready to take applications

B.C. mom’s drug-pricing petition on behalf of son garners thousands of signatures

Petition geared to gaining access to new medicines drew support of Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl

‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Sheila Vicic spent two months in Italy as the country grappled with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

Alcohol may be used as a coping mechanism for those whose careers may have been sidelined due to the pandemic

Half of Canadians say governments are hiding something about COVID-19: poll

More than a third of people believe the virus was created in a lab

Kelowna man charged with harming a hamster

The 20-year-old Kelowna man faces several animal cruelty charges

Most Read